Mitch McConnell's shocking closed-door comments on Trump revealed
Washington DC - An upcoming biography about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell details some of the damning things the politician has been saying behind closed doors about former President Donald Trump.
According to the Associated Press, Michael Tackett – the outlet's deputy Washington bureau chief – will soon release his book The Price of Power, which draws from years of personal diaries and interviews with the Kentucky Republican.
In the weeks leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, McConnell sat down with Tackett in private to give personal oral histories, in which he described the former president as "stupid as well as being ill-tempered," a "despicable human being," and a "narcissist."
As Trump was adamantly insisting at that time that the election was stolen from him, McConnell revealed, "It's not just the Democrats who are counting the days" until he left office, and said the American people were over his behavior.
"They've had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him," McConnell said.
Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell's long-standing beef
Trump and McConnell have regularly bumped heads over the years, at times publicly insulting each other. But despite their disagreements – and the fact that McConnell had been expressing skepticism about Trump for years – McConnell has repeatedly helped Trump throughout his political career.
When Democrats voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Capitol riots, McConnell voted to acquit the former president, even though he delivered a fiery speech on the Senate floor describing the riots as a "failed insurrection."
In a statement regarding his past comments, McConnell tried to deflect, writing, "Whatever I may have said about President Trump pales in comparison to what JD Vance, Lindsey Graham, and others have said about him, but we are all on the same team now."
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP