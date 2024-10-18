Mitch McConnell's shocking closed-door comments on Trump revealed

Washington DC - An upcoming biography about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell details some of the damning things the politician has been saying behind closed doors about former President Donald Trump .

According to the Associated Press, Michael Tackett – the outlet's deputy Washington bureau chief – will soon release his book The Price of Power, which draws from years of personal diaries and interviews with the Kentucky Republican.

In the weeks leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, McConnell sat down with Tackett in private to give personal oral histories, in which he described the former president as "stupid as well as being ill-tempered," a "despicable human being," and a "narcissist."

As Trump was adamantly insisting at that time that the election was stolen from him, McConnell revealed, "It's not just the Democrats who are counting the days" until he left office, and said the American people were over his behavior.

"They've had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him," McConnell said.