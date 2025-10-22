NATO chief weighs in as Trump and Zelensky rift rumors spark concern

Washington DC - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday downplayed concerns about tensions between Donald Trump and Ukraine 's Volodymyr Zelensky, while reiterating his belief that "only" the US president could achieve peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

The secretary general of NATO has downplayed tensions between Donald Trump (l.) and Volodymyr Zelensky. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

Rutte, visiting Washington just days after Trump hosted Zelensky for tense talks, met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill before his own White House sit-down later in the day.

Asked if his visit to Washington was a sign that the Trump-Zelensky talks last week were a "disaster," Rutte said no, describing it as "a successful meeting."

Rather, his trip was planned beforehand and came about after he texted the US president seeking "to discuss how we now can deliver his vision on peace in Ukraine," the NATO chief told reporters after meeting with senators.

"I have total confidence in President Trump, and he's the only one who can get this done," Rutte said when asked if President Vladimir Putin had persuaded Trump to soften his stance on Russia.

Trump's "leadership here is crucial. He is clearly providing it and he has to dialogue with all the leaders. He has to dialogue with Putin, he has to dialogue with Zelensky," he added.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who spoke to reporters alongside Rutte, said discussions are still ongoing about the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – a weapon that Kyiv has sought to carry out precision strikes inside Russia.