Trump pours more cold water on potential Budapest summit with Putin with latest comments

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin only when a productive summit can be expected.

President Donald Trump (r.) he did not want a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart to be a "waste of time." © Drew ANGERER / AFP)

Trump did not directly confirm media reports suggesting that a planned meeting with his Russian counterpart had been put on hold or delayed.

However, when asked by a reporter what he knew about the alleged change of plans and whether it would affect his stance on a potential US sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, he said: "I don't want to have a wasted meeting."

"I don't want to have a waste of time, so I'll see what happens," Trump added in the Oval Office.

Trump said no decision had been made yet, and it was unclear whether he was referring to a potential meeting with Putin or the question of long-range missile sales to Ukraine.

He said he would provide an update within the next two days and reiterated his view that the front lines in Ukraine should be frozen as part of any effort to end the conflict.