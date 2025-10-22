Vehicle crashes into White House security gate while Trump is home

Washington DC - A vehicle crashed into a White House security gate on Tuesday night, the Secret Service said. President Donald Trump was in the building at the time but was not under threat during the incident.

A vehicle crashed into a White House security gate on Tuesday night, but posed no threat to President Donald Trump. © Unsplash/Jonathan Ardila

A man was arrested after his car plowed into a security gate at the White House on the corner of 17th and E Streets at about 10:30 PM Tuesday night, the Secret Service revealed.

No details have been revealed about the man, who was driving a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland license plates, and it isn't clear whether the act was deliberate or an accident.

The White House was not placed on lockdown after the incident, despite the fact that Trump was in the building at the time. Authorities did, however, close the road until the car could be removed and security guaranteed.

"The individual was immediately arrested by US Secret Service Uniformed Division officers," the Secret Service said in a statement cited by ABC News.

"The vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the statement continued. "Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."