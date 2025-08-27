Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom took the opportunity to brutally troll President Donald Trump , who reiterated false claims that the state had wasted water supplies as it battled devastating wildfires.

Newsom reposted a clip of Trump speaking to reporters at the White House.

"These people are sick," he says. "We sent hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day into the Pacific Ocean. They turn a valve and the valve heads out. We turned the valve back - I actually had to do it using force."



Trump made similar claims immediately after entering office on January 20, as wildfires raged across much of LA. Recent fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have caused him to double down on his accusations.

Officials and experts have pointed out that the notion of a "valve" that can just be turned on and off to provide critical water supplies is "preposterous."

In response to these more recent claims by Trump, Newsom doubled down on his ongoing feud with the president, posting a screenshot of a query on AI chatbot Grok.

"Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?" the query asked.

"Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes," Grok responded.