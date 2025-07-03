Trump scores giant victory as "Big, Beautiful Bill" finally passes Congress

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump on Thursday secured a major political victory when Congress narrowly passed his flagship tax and spending bill , cementing his radical second-term agenda and boosting funds for his anti- immigration drive.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) shows the final tally of the vote on US President Donald Trump's (r.) tax bill on the floor of the House of Representatives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The bill underlined the president's dominance over the Republican Party, which had been wracked by misgivings over a text that will balloon the national debt and gut health and welfare support.

A small group of opponents in the party finally fell into line after Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral dissenters in the House of Representatives behind the "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

The bill squeezed past a final vote 218-214, meaning it can be on Trump's desk to be signed into law over the July 4th holiday.

"One of the most consequential Bills ever. The USA is the 'HOTTEST' Country in the World, by far!!!" Trump said on social media as he sensed victory.

The timing of the vote slipped back as Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke against the bill for nearly nine hours to delay proceedings.