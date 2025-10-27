Gavin Newsom is giving "serious thought" to potential 2028 presidential run
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged in a new interview that he is considering a run for the White House in the 2028 presidential election.
In an interview with Robert Costa on CBS' Sunday Morning program, Newsom revealed he is giving a 2028 run some "serious thought," but that he has not yet made a decision.
"The idea that a guy who got a 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom – the idea that you even throw that out there is in and of itself extraordinary," Newsom said in response to a direct question from Costa about a 2028 run.
"Who the hell knows?" Newsom continued. "I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment, and that's the question to the American people."
Costa went on to ask Newsom if he'd consider a run following the 2026 midterm elections. In response, Newsom said he would "be lying" if he said he weren't giving it "serious thought."
"I'd be lying otherwise – I'd just be lying, and I can't do that," Newsom said. "I think the biggest challenge for anyone who runs for any office is people see right through you, if you don't have that why."
Gavin Newsom stokes presidential speculation
Newsom explained that his decision on whether to run for the presidency will largely be determined by whether he can establish a compelling "why" for the campaign.
Rumors have long swirled about Newsom potentially making a run for president, even prior to the 2024 election.
The Democratic governor has been making headlines for his series of social media posts mocking Donald Trump's style and efforts to fight Republican gerrymandering with his own partisan redistricting push.
Cover photo: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images