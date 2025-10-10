Newsom trolls Trump for advertising watches amid government shutdown

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled President Donald Trump on social media over his decision to advertise his own brand of watches while the government remains in shutdown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) brutally trolled President Donald Trump over the decision to advertise his new watch brand during a government shutdown. © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"No health care for you, but you must buy my watch!" Newsom wrote in all-caps on X after seeing Trump's new ad, taking a swing at the president for enriching himself during a government shutdown.

The 30-second advertisement showed Trump speaking about a number of new collectible "Trump Watches."

"Hello everyone, it's President Donald J. Trump, and it's Trump time!" the president is seen saying in the ad, before it cuts to close-up images of the watches.

"Check out this red beauty, it's one of my new watches," Trump said. "Wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know what it's for, who it's for, what it represents."

"It's really going to be something special, it's for your favorite president – get your watch today... These make a great gift, it's Trump time!"

A quick look at the new Trump Watches website reveals that the president's latest merchandising effort is labeled the "Fight Fight Fight" collection and comes in three varieties – red, silver, and chronograph red.

The red and silver varieties are being sold for $499, while the chronograph red is being sold for a whopping $599. Overall, there are 81 varieties of the watches, with the highest value boasting a $2,999 price point.

Trump has long been criticized for profiting off his position as president, investing heavily in his own cryptocurrency and selling countless pieces of merchandise.