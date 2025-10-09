CDC panel seemingly reverses RFK Jr.'s change to Covid vaccine policies

Atlanta, Georgia - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has undone changes to Covid-19 vaccine policies implemented by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr .

A CDC panel recently voted to reverse changes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. implemented regarding Covid-19 vaccine policies. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, the CDC's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in September to advise US adults to get the Covid-19 shot after consulting with their medical providers.

The move appears to have undone some changes implemented by Kennedy in May, which removed healthy children and pregnant women from the recommended immunization schedule.

While the recent vote didn't specify pregnant women, an update to a page on the CDC website confirms that the shot is "recommended based on shared clinical decision-making" for all adults.

It's also unclear if the 12 committee members, who were all handpicked by Kennedy, were aware that the vote would undo their boss' changes. Politico reports that the two-day meeting where the vote was held was "marked by confusion as recently appointed members struggled with the procedures."

Prior to being appointed to head the Health Department, RFK Jr. was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

Since taking office, he has faced criticism for pushing medical misinformation, and countless current and former department employees have spoken out against his leadership, with many calling for him to resign.