Trump hosts lavish gala for memecoin investors amid accusations of blatant corruption

Lowes Island, Virginia - President Donald Trump hosted a closed-door dinner for hundreds of top investors in his crypto memecoin Thursday, as protesters outside decried the event as blatant corruption.

President Donald Trump hosted a lavish gala at his golf club for investors in his personal memecoin. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The unprecedented melding of US presidential power and personal business took place at Trump's golf club outside Washington DC, where Trump flew by helicopter to meet the 220 biggest purchasers of his $TRUMP memecoin.

The top 25 investors, according to an event website, were to get a private session with Trump beforehand and a White House tour.

Trump launched the memecoin three days before his inauguration in January, quickly increasing his net worth by billions and prompting major, first-of-their-kind ethics questions.

The White House downplayed those concerns Thursday, insisting Trump was attending in his "personal time."

The president posted on his Truth Social platform ahead of the event that "the U.S.A. is DOMINATING in Crypto, Bitcoin, etc." and pledged to "keep it that way."

Photos posted online by attendees to the dinner – press were not allowed inside – showed a lectern sporting the presidential seal, apparently for Trump to deliver remarks.

Protesters gathered outside the golf course despite rainy skies, some carrying signs reading "stop crypto corruption" and "no kings."

Earlier in the day, Democratic senators held a press conference to denounce the event and call for disclosure of who would be attending.

Calling the dinner "an orgy of corruption," Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Trump for "using the presidency of the United States to make himself richer through crypto."