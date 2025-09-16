Pam Bondi fawns over Trump in bizarre interview: "None of us know when he sleeps"
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi fawned over President Donald Trump in a bizarre interview that saw her call him the "smartest human being" and claim that he never sleeps.
Bondi inundated Trump with flattery during a friendly interview on the Katie Miller Podcast, a show hosted by Trump's former deputy press secretary and the wife of far-right presidential advisor Stephen Miller.
"He's the kindest, warmest, toughest, smartest human being I know," Bondi said when asked about her working relationship with Trump. "None of us can keep up with him – we always joke, 'I don't know how he does it!'"
"I mean, none of us know when he sleeps; he's working all the time, and it's just constant for him," Bondi said. "We just want to make him proud, make our country proud and, yeah, my agenda is to make America safe at his direction."
Bondi isn't the only person to have ever claimed that Trump barely sleeps. Earlier in September, Vice President JD Vance used an appearance on Fox News to tout the president's sleeping habits.
JD Vance praises Trump's work ethic amid health speculation
"Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he'll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic," Vance told Lara Trump. "It's like, 'Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?'"
Comments made by high-ranking members of the Trump administration surrounding the president's sleeping habits have further fueled speculation around the condition of his health.
In June, the White House announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that could explain consistent bruising on his hands and his swollen ankles.
Cover photo: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images