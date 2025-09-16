Pam Bondi fawns over Trump in bizarre interview: "None of us know when he sleeps"

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi fawned over President Donald Trump in a bizarre interview that saw her call him the "smartest human being" and claim that he never sleeps.

Attorney General Pam Bondi (l.) expressed her admiration on President Donald Trump during a bizarre interview in which she claimed he never sleeps. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bondi inundated Trump with flattery during a friendly interview on the Katie Miller Podcast, a show hosted by Trump's former deputy press secretary and the wife of far-right presidential advisor Stephen Miller.

"He's the kindest, warmest, toughest, smartest human being I know," Bondi said when asked about her working relationship with Trump. "None of us can keep up with him – we always joke, 'I don't know how he does it!'"

"I mean, none of us know when he sleeps; he's working all the time, and it's just constant for him," Bondi said. "We just want to make him proud, make our country proud and, yeah, my agenda is to make America safe at his direction."

Bondi isn't the only person to have ever claimed that Trump barely sleeps. Earlier in September, Vice President JD Vance used an appearance on Fox News to tout the president's sleeping habits.