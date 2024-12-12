Panama calls on Trump to continue US aid for deporting migrants

Panama City, Panama - Panama's president appealed to US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday to maintain the aid Washington gives his central American country for deporting US-bound migrants .

The US has contributed $1 million towards the cost of deporting over 1,000 migrants who tried to cross the Darien jungle from Colombia into Panama since July.

"I believe it must be maintained under the Trump administration," said the right-wing Jose Raul Mulino, who was elected in May on a promise to end the migrant transit through Panama.

His government has organized some 30 deportation flights to Colombia, Ecuador, and India.

Mulino has not, however, deported Venezuelans – who account for the bulk of the migrants crossing the jungle – because Panamanian planes have been barred from landing in Venezuela.

Caracas instituted the ban on Panama and several other Latin American countries after they criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's claim to have won re-election.

The Darien jungle is a key route for the smuggling of South American migrants trying to reach the US through Central America.

In 2023, more than half a million migrants braved fast-flowing rivers, wild animals, and criminal gangs as they crossed the jungle.