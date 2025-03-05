Panama's president lets rip at Trump's "lying" after latest threat of canal takeover

Panama City, Panama - Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Wednesday hit out at his US counterpart Donald Trump , accusing him of "lying" about Washington taking back the Panama Canal.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino (l.) blasted Donald Trump's threats of "taking back" the Panama Canal. © Collage: ARNULFO FRANCO / AFP & REUTERS

"Once again, President Trump is lying. The Panama Canal is not in the process of recovery," Mulino wrote on X.

"I reject, on behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, this new affront to the truth and to our dignity as a nation," he added, after Trump said that his administration had started to take back the vital waterway.

"To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said in his first speech to Congress since returning to the White House. "We're taking it back."

Under mounting pressure from Washington, Hong Kong firm Hutchison said Tuesday it had agreed to sell its lucrative Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium.

CK Hutchison Holdings said it would offload a 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company (PPC) and sell a slew of other non-Chinese ports to a group headed by asset manager BlackRock.

The sellers will receive $19 billion in cash, the company said.

Hutchison subsidiary PPC has for decades run ports at Balboa and Cristobal on the Pacific and Atlantic ends of the interoceanic waterway.

But since taking office in January, Trump has complained that China controls the canal. Beijing denies any interference.

He has refused to rule out a military invasion of Panama to regain control, sparking angry protests and a complaint to the UN by the Central American nation.