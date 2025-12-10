Paramount's X account hit with anti-Trump hack: "Proud arm of the fascist regime"

Los Angeles, California - The X account for Paramount Pictures was recently hacked to include a message criticizing the company for cozying up to President Donald Trump .

The Paramount Pictures X account was hacked on Tuesday, with its description changed to a critical message about the company's ties with Donald Trump. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sometime on Tuesday, the description for the account – which has nearly 3.5 million followers – was changed to read, "Proud arm of the fascist regime."

Tons of X users managed to get screenshots of the wild hack before the company swiftly caught it and changed it back to read, "The official X account for Paramount Pictures."

During the 2024 presidential race, Trump accused the CBS News show 60 Minutes of maliciously editing an interview they did with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

He later sued CBS, which Paramount owns, for a whopping $10 billion.

After Trump won the presidency, Skydance Media – owned by Trump's wealthy ally David Ellison – got approval from the Federal Communications Commission to purchase Paramount.

The company and those under its wide umbrella have since seen leadership and policy changes that appear to be more in line with Trump's politics.

A day before the hack, Ellison and Paramount Skydance launched an all-cash tender offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, in a challenge to Netflix's own highly contested deal.