Trump announces US has seized "very large" tanker near Venezuela

Washington DC - The US has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, further escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large – the largest one ever seized, actually," Trump said at the start of a roundtable with business leaders at the White House.

"And other things are happening, so you'll be seeing that later and you'll be talking about that later with some other people."

Trump did not immediately give further details on the incident.

His announcement came a day before Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was set to address the world from Oslo after coming out of hiding.

Trump's administration has piled pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, deploying a fleet of warships and the world's largest aircraft under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

The US has also carried out deadly strikes on more than 20 alleged drug boats in the region, killing at least 87 people.

Washington has accused Maduro of leading the alleged "Cartel of the Suns," which it declared a terrorist organization last month.

Trump told Politico on Monday that Maduro's "days are numbered" and declined to rule out a US ground invasion against Venezuela.