Trump sues CBS for billions over 60 Minutes Harris interview he insists was edited

Amarillo, Texas - Donald Trump recently filed a massive lawsuit against CBS over their 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris , which he continues to insist was edited with "malicious" intent.

Donald Trump recently filed a lawsuit against CBS over their interview with Kamala Harris, which he claims was doctored to interfere with the election. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday, Trump's attorneys filed the suit in the Northern District of Texas, arguing that the network committed "election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public, and attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party."

The suit references a pre-election interview Harris did with 60 Minutes last month, which Trump has repeatedly insisted was edited to make her look better.

He has called on CBS and other networks to lose their broadcasting license over the interview and has repeatedly threatened legal action.

Trump and his team are now seeking a whopping $10 billion in the suit for alleged campaign fundraising losses sustained because of the interview and are demanding that the network "publicly release the full, unedited" footage and transcript.

At a campaign rally in Nevada that same day, Trump told a crowd of his MAGA followers, "In honor of you, I just sued CBS today."