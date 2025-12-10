Trump accuses "fake" news outlets of sedition and treason: "True enemies of the people!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared a lengthy social media post, calling for "something" to be done about "fake" news outlets.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump accused the media of sedition and treason and called for "something" to be done about it. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Tuesday night, Trump claimed, "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!"

He went on to tout a number of his administration's successes, such as "saving many millions of lives" by supposedly stopping eight wars, and how he has "closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border."

Trump also noted how he has gone out of his way to do multiple medical and cognitive tests, all of which he has "ACED."

But even after achieving all that he has, the president still went on to claim that news outlets continue to lie about him.

"Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am 'slowing up,' am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true," Trump wrote.

"After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'

"They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it," he added.