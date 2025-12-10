Trump accuses "fake" news outlets of sedition and treason: "True enemies of the people!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared a lengthy social media post, calling for "something" to be done about "fake" news outlets.
In a Truth Social post shared on Tuesday night, Trump claimed, "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!"
He went on to tout a number of his administration's successes, such as "saving many millions of lives" by supposedly stopping eight wars, and how he has "closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border."
Trump also noted how he has gone out of his way to do multiple medical and cognitive tests, all of which he has "ACED."
But even after achieving all that he has, the president still went on to claim that news outlets continue to lie about him.
"Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am 'slowing up,' am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true," Trump wrote.
"After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'
"They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it," he added.
Trump escalates war against "fake news" media
The president's post comes as he intensifies attacks against the media in his second term, suing multiple outlets and publicly insulting journalists he doesn't like.
The White House recently launched a "Media Offenders" website which lists a number of news stories, mostly from left-leaning news sites, alongside Trump administration-approved corrections.
In the conclusion of his post, Trump wrote, "The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful 'source' of information."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP