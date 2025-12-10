Trump ordered to pull National Guard from LA in latest legal loss

Los Angeles, California - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump 's administration to end the deployment of National Guard soldiers in Los Angeles, months after he began sending troops into US cities.

The Trump administration has been ordered by a federal judge to end the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The ruling is the latest legal setback to Trump's efforts to militarize Democratic-run areas, which he claims – contrary to evidence – are spiraling into lawlessness.

In June, Los Angeles became the first city to have troops on the streets when Trump went over the heads of the Democratic leadership to order 4,000 state National Guard reservists to put down protests over immigration raids.

Local leaders said the relatively minor protests, which affected only a few blocks in America's second-largest metropolis, could easily be handled by city, county, and state law enforcement, accusing Trump of authoritarian overreach.

While many have now been demobilized, the US military says 100 Guard troops remain deployed "to protect federal property and federal personnel as they enforce federal law."

In his ruling on Wednesday, Senior US District Judge Charles Breyer said control of the federalized National Guard troops must return to California Governor Gavin Newsom.