Florida man who set off explosive during Capitol riot thrown back in jail

Washington DC - A Florida man who participated in the Capitol riots was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump , only to be quickly placed back under arrest .

Violent Capitol rioter Daniel Ball (r.) was immediately placed back under arrest for a gun charge after President Donald Trump issued blanket pardons. © Collage: Department of Justice

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order pardoning more than 1,500 rioters – which included those accused of enacting violence and assaulting officers.

One such rioter was 39-year-old Daniel Ball, who was seen in a video shared on social media calling his parents in tears over the news, lamenting that "it's been a long 20 months for me."

But according to The Daily Beast, records show that Ball was never released from jail, as he was immediately arrested on a federal gun charge.

Ball was arrested for his role in the riots in 2023 and was originally facing 12 serious charges, which included accusations that he set off an explosive device in a Capitol tunnel.

While he was detained, federal authorities performed a raid on his house and ended up charging him last August with possessing a firearm in Florida as a felon, as Ball has a long criminal history that includes strangulation, domestic violence, and for resisting law enforcement with violence.