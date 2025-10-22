Paul Ingrassia, Trump special counsel pick, withdraws over "Nazi streak" comments

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's nominee to lead a government watchdog agency, Paul Ingrassia, announced Tuesday he was withdrawing his candidacy after it was revealed he reportedly boasted about having a "Nazi streak."

Paul Ingrassia has withdrawn his candidacy to lead the Office of Special Counsel. © Screenshot/X/@PaulIngrassia

Ingrassia, a 30-year-old attorney whom Trump picked to head the Office of Special Counsel, was facing mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans after media reports this week revealed text messages with racist content.

"I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday’s HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time," Ingrassia said in a post on X.

He was to appear October 23 for confirmation hearings before the Senate, which is controlled by the Republicans with a narrow majority.

His nomination became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that he told some fellow Republicans in a text chain that he had a "Nazi streak" and advocated for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday to be scrapped, POLITICO reported on Monday, citing a text chat it had viewed.

"MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs," Ingrassia allegedly wrote in the January 2024 chat, according to POLITICO.