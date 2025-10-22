Paul Ingrassia, Trump special counsel pick, withdraws over "Nazi streak" comments
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's nominee to lead a government watchdog agency, Paul Ingrassia, announced Tuesday he was withdrawing his candidacy after it was revealed he reportedly boasted about having a "Nazi streak."
Ingrassia, a 30-year-old attorney whom Trump picked to head the Office of Special Counsel, was facing mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans after media reports this week revealed text messages with racist content.
"I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday’s HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time," Ingrassia said in a post on X.
He was to appear October 23 for confirmation hearings before the Senate, which is controlled by the Republicans with a narrow majority.
His nomination became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that he told some fellow Republicans in a text chain that he had a "Nazi streak" and advocated for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday to be scrapped, POLITICO reported on Monday, citing a text chat it had viewed.
"MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs," Ingrassia allegedly wrote in the January 2024 chat, according to POLITICO.
Ingrassia becomes latest Trump nominee to withdraw
Without confirming the authenticity of the text messages, Ingrassia's lawyer Andrew Paltzik told POLITICO the text messages were "taken out of context" and imbued with "self-mockery and satirical humor."
The Office of Special Counsel is an independent agency tasked with protecting the rights of federal workers and shielding federal government whistleblowers from retaliation.
Ingrassia is the latest of the Republican president's nominees to withdraw his name from consideration.
Last month, the White House withdrew its nominee to lead the Bureau of Statistics (BLS), E.J. Antoni, after Trump fired the previous commissioner for reporting underwhelming job growth statistics.
Following the nomination of Antoni, a right-wing economist who worked for the far-right think tank Heritage Foundation, media reports revealed that he had a history of posting "incendiary rhetoric" on social media, including conspiracy theories and misogynistic posts, according to CNN.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Screenshot/X/@PaulIngrassia