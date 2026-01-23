JD Vance defends ICE detention of five-year-old in Minneapolis as fury mounts

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Outrage grew Friday at the detention of a five-year-old boy in a massive immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, as Vice President JD Vance defended federal agents' actions.

During a recent speech, Vice President JD Vance defended ICE agents who recently detained a five-year-old after allegedly using him as "bait." © JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as the administration of President Donald Trump presses its campaign to deport millions of immigrants across the country.

Vance confirmed Thursday that the five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, was among those detained, but parroted an argument pushed by the Department of Homeland Security that agents were protecting him after his father "ran" from an immigration sweep.

"What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death?" he said.

He also blamed a "lack of cooperation" from local and state law enforcement, which he said "turns up the temperature."

Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro rejected Vance's explanation for Ramos' arrest, branding DHS authorities "sick liars."

Castro said that he had not been able to locate the boy, who was reportedly being held with his father in San Antonio, Texas.

In a video posted on X, Castro said he and his staff are trying to find the whereabouts of Ramos, but ICE "have not given us information."

Calls for a day of action against ICE have been circulating on social media, with a massive demonstration expected in downtown Minneapolis on Friday.

Some activists have also called for an "economic blackout," urging residents not to work, shop, or go to school in protest.