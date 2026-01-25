Trump admin preparing to deport Iranians despite political unrest and mass killings, reports NGO

Washington DC - The Trump administration plans to repatriate Iranian migrants from the US despite their home country still reeling from massive protests during which thousands were killed , according to an Iranian-American NGO.

This photograph taken during a tour for foreign media shows women walking past a government building that was burnt during recent public protests, in Tehran on Wednesday. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

The deportation flights would be the first to Iran since the beginning of the mass uprisings in the country, which peaked in early January before being violently repressed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to launch military strikes on Iran in response to the crackdown, but has since appeared to walk back those threats after he said Tehran suspended planned executions.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said on Thursday it had learned that Trump's administration was planning to restart deportation flights to Iran, after prior removals in September and December.

"The same administration that promised Iranians that 'help is on the way' amid a deadly crackdown is now forcibly sending Iranians back into danger," said NIAC president Jamal Abdi.

Abolfazl Mehrabadi, a diplomat representing Tehran's interests in the US, told Iran's official IRNA news agency on Saturday that about 40 Iranians were to be deported.

They will depart on Sunday from an airport in Phoenix, Arizona, he said.

Among them are two gay men who face execution in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death, according to a statement from the American Immigration Council, an immigrant advocacy organization representing them.