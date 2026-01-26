Poll reveals what Europeans truly think of Trump: "Enemy of Europe"

Paris, France - A half of Europeans surveyed in seven EU countries view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe ", according to a poll published Friday.

A new survey has revealed that more than half of Europeans view Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe." © REUTERS

51% view Trump as an "enemy of Europe", while just 8% consider him to be a "friend of Europe", according to the survey of more than 1,000 people in each of France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Poland.

Some 39% think he is "neither one nor the other", it said, after polling participants between January 13 and 19, following Trump's threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland.

Danes were among those who most considered Trump to be an "enemy", with 58% of those polled believing this.

Across all seven nations, 44% said Trump "behaves like a dictator", while another 44% think he has "authoritarian tendencies".

Just 10% consider that "he respects democratic principles".

Europe has struggled to set red lines as its once-close American ally has turned hostile under Trump, even threatening its sovereignty.

While Trump this week backed down on seizing mineral-rich Greenland by force, European countries say they remain vigilant for any next move from the US leader.

Trump on Wednesday said Europe was "not heading in the right direction".