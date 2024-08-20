Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not impressed after meeting Donald Trump: "Very rude!"

London, UK - The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had some not-so-flattering things to say about former President Donald Trump after the royal hosted him during his visits to the UK.

An upcoming biography claims that Queen Elizabeth (l.) was not impressed with Donald Trump (r.) after she hosted the former president during his visits to the UK. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

The Daily Mail has recently been serializing the new book A Voyage Around The Queen, a biography about the queen by journalist Craig Brown, which includes new details about the two times she hosted Trump during his visits from the US.

While the royals are expected to remain apolitical, Brown claimed the queen "confided in one lunch guest" just “weeks after” one of his visits.

The queen told the guest that she found Trump to be "very rude," noting that she "particularly disliked" the fact that he repeatedly looked over her shoulders as if he were "in search of others more interesting."

Brown also claimed that the queen believed Trump "must have some sort of arrangement" with his wife Melania Trump because she couldn't believe the first lady could stay married to him otherwise.

The damning claims come as Trump runs for presidential re-election, and Melania has been noticeably avoiding the public.

Trump has bragged in the past about his meetings with the monarch. In an interview with Fox News after his visit to the UK in 2019, Trump claimed that he and Queen Elizabeth had "automatic chemistry."