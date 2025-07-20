Secret pro-Trump AI bot account network newly uncovered on X – now the Epstein scandal is breaking it
Bastrop, Texas - Researchers recently uncovered a vast network of pro-President Donald Trump AI bot accounts on the social media platform X, which has been sharing conflicting views about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
According to NBC News, researchers with social media analytics company Alethea and Clemson University discovered the network, which allegedly consists of 400 identified bot accounts that repeatedly praise Trump and his allies – including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
It remains a mystery who is behind the network, or which AI is being used to fuel it.
While most of the bot accounts do not have many followers and rarely get views, Darren Linvill, the director of Clemson University's Media Forensics Hub, explained that their intent appears to be to "massage perceptions" by being occasionally seen in replies to other users' posts.
Most recently, the bots have been sharing mixed messages regarding notorious sexual predator Epstein, and the Trump administration's failure to deliver on their promise to release files related to his case to the public.
While some bots have blamed Attorney General Pam Bondi – who has been overseeing the case – for the mishap and have called for her to resign, others have advised users to "support" her.
One bot even went as far as to call on users to retweet their post if they believe "Trump & his cronies are lying to the public and treating us like we're stupid."
Why are the AI bots conflicted?
C. Shawn Eib, Alethea's head of investigations, told NBC News that the reason many of the bots are demonstrating such conflicting behavior is because MAGA as a whole has become conflicted with its views on the scandal, and are getting mixed messages from notable MAGA figures that help control the narrative.
"This split reaction mimics the organic reaction among supporters of Trump's second administration,” Eib explained. "It's possible that the behavior of these automated accounts is influenced by content posted from prominent influencers, and this shift is reflective of the general change in tenor among many of Trump's supporters."
A similar AI bot network was also discovered on the platform last year, and is believed to have been used to help drum up support for Trump as he was running for president.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP