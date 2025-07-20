Secret pro-Trump AI bot account network newly uncovered on X – now the Epstein scandal is breaking it

Bastrop, Texas - Researchers recently uncovered a vast network of pro-President Donald Trump AI bot accounts on the social media platform X , which has been sharing conflicting views about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to NBC News, researchers with social media analytics company Alethea and Clemson University discovered the network, which allegedly consists of 400 identified bot accounts that repeatedly praise Trump and his allies – including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

It remains a mystery who is behind the network, or which AI is being used to fuel it.

While most of the bot accounts do not have many followers and rarely get views, Darren Linvill, the director of Clemson University's Media Forensics Hub, explained that their intent appears to be to "massage perceptions" by being occasionally seen in replies to other users' posts.

Most recently, the bots have been sharing mixed messages regarding notorious sexual predator Epstein, and the Trump administration's failure to deliver on their promise to release files related to his case to the public.

While some bots have blamed Attorney General Pam Bondi – who has been overseeing the case – for the mishap and have called for her to resign, others have advised users to "support" her.

One bot even went as far as to call on users to retweet their post if they believe "Trump & his cronies are lying to the public and treating us like we're stupid."