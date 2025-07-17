Senate approves Trump and Musk's devastating spending cuts to aid and public broadcasting

Washington DC - The Senate approved early Thursday a package of spending cuts proposed by President Donald Trump that would cancel more than $9 billion in funding for foreign aid programs and public broadcasting.

Despite the cutbacks' unpopularity in some sections of both parties, the Republican-led Senate passed the measure with 51 votes for and 48 against in a session that went more than two hours past midnight.

The version of the text passed in June by the House of Representatives sought to eliminate $400 million in funding allocated to health programs, including the PEPFAR global AIDS relief fund created by then-president George W. Bush.

But defunding PEPFAR – which has saved an estimated 26 million lives – was seen as a nonstarter among a handful of moderate Republican senators, and the proposal was dropped.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told AFP the bill was consistent with Trump's promises to cut spending.

"I've been a big fan of the foreign aid accounts... I'm a big hawkish guy, but you need foreign aid. You need soft power," he said.

"But when you start spending money on a bunch of junk, and liberal programs disconnected from the purpose of the aid package, it makes it difficult on a guy like me."