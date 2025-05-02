Trump orders defunding of NPR and PBS in latest attack on media

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday seeking to cut public funding for NPR and PBS, accusing the news outlets of being biased.

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order that would cut public funding for NPR and PBS. © Collage: REUTERS & SAUL LOEB / AFP

NPR and PBS are only partly funded by the US taxpayer and rely heavily on private donations.

Trump has long had an antagonistic relationship with most mainstream news media, previously describing them as the "enemy of the people" and previously demanding federal funding be cut.

"National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) receive taxpayer funds through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)," Trump said in his executive order.

"I therefore instruct the CPB Board of Directors and all executive departments and agencies to cease Federal funding for NPR and PBS."

He added that "neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens."

The CPB budget has already been approved by Congress through 2027, which raises questions about the scope of Trump's order.

More than 40 million Americans listen to NPR public radio each week, and 36 million watch a local television station from the PBS network each month, according to their estimates.

NPR director Katherine Maher estimated in March that the radio station would receive about $120 million from the CPB in 2025, "less than five percent of its budget."