Senator Adam Schiff says Trump "broke the law" by firing inspector generals

Washington DC - California Senator Adam Schiff has accused President Donald Trump of breaking the law by firing a number of independent inspector generals.

Senator Adam Schiff (l.) recently argued that President Donald Trump (r.) broke the law by firing inspector generals, but not notifying Congress as required. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

On Sunday, Schiff sat down for an interview on the NBC News show Meet the Press, during which he was asked about the 17 independent inspector generals terminated by Trump's administration last week.

"Yeah, he broke the law," Schiff responded. "And not just any law – but a law meant to crowd out waste, fraud, and abuse."

The move has faced heavy criticism, as it may have violated federal law that requires the president to notify and give reason for the terminations to Congress 30 days in advance.

Schiff went on to point out that Trump fired several inspector generals during his first term in office for questionable reasons, and argued the recent firings appeared to be an effort to get rid of anyone who would call "attention to his malfeasance."

"The American people – if we don't have good and independent inspector generals – are going to see the swamp refill... rampant waste, fraud, [and] corruption," he added.