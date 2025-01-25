Trump goes on late-night firing spree of internal watchdogs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently fired more than a dozen inspector generals, leaving several key government jobs open that he's expected to fill with more MAGA allies.

President Donald Trump's administration recently sent termination letters to multiple inspector generals, whom he is expected to replace with MAGA allies. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A source told The Guardian that 17 independent inspectors general at state, defense, and transportation departments were notified by emails from the White House personnel director of their immediate termination.

The firings may have violated federal law, as the president is required to notify and give reason for the terminations to Congress 30 days in advance.

The move has received heavy criticism, particularly from Democrats. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren shared an X post describing it as "a purge of independent watchdogs in the middle of the night."

"Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and preventing misconduct," Warren wrote.

"President Trump is dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption."

Since he was sworn in earlier this week, Trump has passed tons of sweeping executive orders and filled his administration with his staunchest MAGA allies.