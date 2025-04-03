Senators unveil bipartisan bill to curb Trump's tariff powers

Washington DC - Two senior senators from rival parties unveiled a bill Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump 's authority to set tariffs, requiring a rubber stamp from Congress for any new levies.

Senators Chuck Grassley (l.) and Maria Cantwell have unveiled a bill to curb the president's authority to set tariffs. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The action – which has little chance of becoming law – came a day after the Republican leader rolled out fresh tariffs on products from countries around the globe, sending stock markets tumbling.

The Trade Review Act of 2025 would require Trump to notify lawmakers of new tariffs within 48 hours of their launch, with an explanation of the rationale and an analysis of the potential impacts.

Introduced by Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Maria Cantwell, the legislation would also require congressional approval of new levies within 60 days to avoid them expiring.

Grassley's involvement marks a second rebuke in as many days for Trump from his own party, which controls both chambers of Congress and has offered little pushback to his rampaging first months in office.

"For too long, Congress has delegated its clear authority to regulate interstate and foreign commerce to the executive branch," said Grassley, who chairs the powerful Judiciary Committee.

Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said the latest bill would ensure rules-based trade policies are "transparent, consistent, and benefit the American public."