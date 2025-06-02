Small businesses urge pause on Trump tariffs that have left them "suffering"

Washington DC - A group of small businesses that won a court ruling blocking most of President Donald Trump 's global tariffs urged Monday for the duties to be halted while the administration appeals the decision.

Preserving Trump's sweeping tariffs while the appeals process is ongoing "would cause irreparable harm" to businesses and consumers across the country, the group said in a court filing.

Last Wednesday, a ruling by the US Court of International Trade barred most of the tariffs announced since Trump took office, saying that he had overstepped his authority.

The court noted that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 that Trump invoked to justify widespread tariffs did not delegate such "unbounded" powers to the president.

But Trump celebrated a temporary legal win last week as an appeals court allowed his 10% global levies – and separate ones targeting imports from Mexico, Canada, and China – to remain in place while the appeals process was taking place.

On Monday, the group of businesses, including wine importer V.O.S. Selections, argued that firms like theirs will be unable to plan foreign orders and sustain harm to business relationships if the tariffs continued.

"Many other businesses are suffering and will continue to suffer from the Liberation Day tariffs if a stay is granted," the group said, referring to the 10% tariff Trump unveiled in early April on most US trading partners.