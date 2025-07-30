Trump administration deals devastating blow to Duke University with funding cut

Durham, North Carolina - President Donald Trump 's administration froze about $108 million in federal funding to Duke University after accusing the school of "systemic racial discrimination."

Funds to Duke University will be withheld from its medical school and health care system after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon accused the school of violating the Civil Rights Act.

RFK Jr. and McMahon sent a letter to Duke criticizing "racial preferences in hiring, student admissions, governance, patient care, and other operations."

"This vile racism carries a host of excuses and hides behind a smug superiority that such 'benefitted' races cannot compete under merit-based consideration," the letter, addressed to Duke University President Dr. Vincent Price, read.

The funding freeze makes Duke University the next in a series of schools that have faced the Trump administration's hatred of diversity, equity and inclusion in any federally funded institution.

In January, President Donald Trump ordered a shutdown of all government DEI programs. Since then, high-profile schools such as Harvard and Columbia universities have faced attacks from Washington.

Two officials from within the Trump administration told the New York Times that the $108 million funding freeze could become permanent if it is determined that Duke University is violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in any federally funded institution.

While Duke University is yet to comment on the cuts, the school is already facing a budget crunch that has led it to weigh up $350 million in cuts.