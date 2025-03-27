Social Security backtracks on controversial response to Trump's fraud claims

Washington DC - The Social Security Administration (SSA) is reportedly backtracking on its plans to address President Donald Trump 's claims of massive fraud after heavy backlash from the public.

Last week, the agency announced that Social Security beneficiaries who could not verify personal information using their online portal would soon be required to visit a local SSA office to complete the process of verifying their identification.

But on Wednesday, the agency shared a statement backtracking their plan, sharing that the requirement will now only apply to those filing for Retirement, Survivors, or Auxiliary (Spouse or Child) benefits.

SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek said all other applicants will be exempt from in-person proofing because "multiple opportunities exist during the decision process to verify a person's identity."

"We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country's most vulnerable populations," Dudek said.

The changes come as President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk have been using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to investigate the agency for alleged fraud, and have even threatened to eliminate it completely.

Their efforts have been met with heavy backlash from voters and lawmakers, as the elderly and veterans are seen as the groups most affected.