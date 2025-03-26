Bernie Sanders forces Trump's Social Security pick to tell truth about DOGE cuts

Washington DC - During a Senate hearing, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders managed to squeeze a surprising admission out of President Donald Trump 's pick to lead the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Senator Bernie Sanders (l.) grilled SSA chief nominee Frank Bisignano until he cracked and admitted that DOGE staff cuts are a bad idea. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sanders pressed SSA chief nominee Frank Bisignano into giving an honest answer about the impact of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.

"Why do you think the Social Security Administration is now closing down offices and laying off 7000 employees," Sanders asked. "Do you think it makes sense to lay off half the staff?"

Bisignano tried to avoid the question by saying that he is not yet at the SSA and therefore not responsible for the cuts, but Sanders interrupted and asked him to "Just answer the question."

He continued to try to avoid answering by bringing up waiting times on SSA phone services, but he was cut short repeatedly until he was forced to give an actual response.

"I don't know if... Do I think it's a great idea to lay off half of the employees when a system doesn't work?" Bisignano said. "I think the answer is probably no."

The astonishing admission draws into question brutal cuts being rained down on the SSA, impacting millions of the US' poorest people, by tech billionaire and world's richest man Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, DOGE was blocked by District Judge Deborah Boardman from accessing private and confidential personal data at the SSA and two other federal agencies.

Musk has also worked to make it harder for welfare recipients to change crucial information related to claims and payments by the SSA.