Stormy Daniels' attorney claims she wore bulletproof vest to Trump's hush money trial
New York, New York - An attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels claims that his client took extra safety precautions on the days she appeared in court to take the stand in Donald Trump's historic hush money trial.
During an interview with CNN on Monday, attorney Clark Brewster shared that Daniels "cried herself to sleep" over fears for her safety prior to taking the stand last week.
He explained that "she was concerned about the security coming into New York" and that she allegedly "wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse."
He continued, "She was paralyzed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her."
The lawyer added that he is also "genuinely concerned about it as well."
Prosecutors and witnesses in Trump's hush money trial report death threats
Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.
The judge overseeing the trial has fined Trump 11 times for violating a gag order placed on the case, which aimed to keep him from publicly attacking witnesses.
Both prosecutors and witnesses have claimed to have received death threats since the trial kicked off last month.
During her testimony last week, Daniels recounted damning details about the affair. This week the trial has been hearing testimony from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, who orchestrated the payments to her.
Cover photo: Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP