Stormy Daniels' attorney claims she wore bulletproof vest to Trump's hush money trial

New York, New York - An attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels claims that his client took extra safety precautions on the days she appeared in court to take the stand in Donald Trump 's historic hush money trial .

During an interview with CNN on Monday, attorney Clark Brewster shared that Daniels "cried herself to sleep" over fears for her safety prior to taking the stand last week.

He explained that "she was concerned about the security coming into New York" and that she allegedly "wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse."

He continued, "She was paralyzed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her."

The lawyer added that he is also "genuinely concerned about it as well."