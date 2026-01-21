Supreme Court appears skeptical of Trump's justification for Lisa Cook firing

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared likely on Wednesday to allow a Federal Reserve governor fired by President Donald Trump to remain in her post for now in a case with far-reaching consequences for the central bank's independence.

The Supreme Court appears likely to allow a Lisa Cook to remain in her position as a Federal Reserve governor. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump sought in August to dismiss Fed governor Lisa Cook, a key official serving on the bank's interest rate-setting committee, accusing her of mortgage fraud. She denies the allegations.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court barred the Republican president in October from immediately removing Cook, allowing her to stay on the job until it could hear the case contesting her dismissal.

During two hours of oral arguments, a majority of the nine justices on the top court – both conservatives and liberals – seemed skeptical that the president had shown sufficient cause to remove Cook or had provided her with appropriate due process.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh expressed concern that setting a "very low bar for cause" could allow presidents to dismiss Fed governors at will and "weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve."

"All of the current president's appointees would likely be removed for cause on January 20, 2029 if there's a Democratic president," Kavanaugh said, referring to the next inauguration day.

Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, took issue with the "hurried manner" in which the court was being asked to decide the case while the facts remain in dispute.

Solicitor General John Sauer pushed back, saying the allegations against Cook were serious and merited her dismissal.

"Deceit or gross negligence by a financial regulator in financial transactions is cause for removal," Sauer said.

"The American people should not have their interest rates determined by someone who was, at best, grossly negligent in obtaining favorable interest rates for herself."