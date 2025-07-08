Supreme Court clears path for Trump's mass firings of federal workers

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for President Donald Trump to begin carrying out mass firings of federal workers.

The court, in an unsigned order, lifted a block imposed by a lower court on Trump's plans to potentially lay off tens of thousands of government employees.

US District Court Judge Susan Illston had paused the planned sweeping layoffs in May on the grounds that the moves required a green light from Congress.

A coalition of labor unions, non-profit groups, and others had sued the Trump administration, arguing that it had exceeded its authority by ordering mass firings and agency reforms without congressional approval.

After returning to the White House in January, Trump directed federal agencies to prepare sweeping workforce reduction plans as part of wider efforts by the then-Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to downsize the government.

In a February 11 executive order, the Republican president called for a "critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy" and directed agencies to cull workers not designated essential.

The Supreme Court said, "the Government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and Memorandum are lawful."

But the justices said they were not taking a position at this point on the legality of specific agency reorganization plans, which will continue to be the subject of legal battles.