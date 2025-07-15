Supreme Court gives Trump green light to dismantle Education Department

Washington DC - A divided US Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump the green light on Monday to resume dismantling the Education Department.

The US Supreme Court lifted an injunction blocking President Donald Trump's administration from carrying out mass layoffs at the Education Department. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The conservative-dominated court, in an unsigned order, lifted a stay that had been placed by a federal district judge on mass layoffs at the department.

The three liberal justices on the nine-member panel dissented.

Trump pledged during his White House campaign to eliminate the Education Department, which was created by an act of Congress in 1979, and he moved in March to slash its workforce by nearly half.

Trump instructed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "put herself out of a job." He also signed an executive order aimed at eliminating the department.

Around 20 states joined teachers' unions in challenging the move in court, arguing that the Republican president was violating the principle of separation of powers by encroaching on Congress's prerogatives.

In May, District Judge Myong Joun ordered the reinstatement of hundreds of fired Education Department employees.

The Supreme Court lifted the judge's order without explanation, just days after another ruling that cleared the way for Trump to carry out mass firings of federal workers in other government departments.