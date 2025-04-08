Supreme Court greenlights Trump's use of 1798 law for mass deportations on one condition

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will be allowed to deport people it accuses of being gang members on the basis of an 18th century war law, as long as his administration ensures some form of due process, the US Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The US Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can continue using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport people, as long as it ensures some basic due process to those affected. © REUTERS

The plaintiffs had been detained in Texas and should have filed a lawsuit there, not in Washington DC, the justices ruled, overturning a decision by federal judge James Boasberg.

Boasberg had ruled that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 did not provide an adequate legal basis for the deportations of suspected gang members and had ordered their suspension.

The Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 in favor of lifting Boasberg's order, noted that "the detainees' rights against summary removal, however, are not currently in dispute" and that "the detainees are entitled to notice and opportunity to be heard 'appropriate to the nature of the case.'"

The ruling leaves open the possibility that those affected could re-file their case in Texas.

"The Court's disagreement with the dissenters is not over whether the detainees receive judicial review of their transfers – all nine Members of the Court agree that judicial review is available. The only question is where that judicial review should occur," said Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion.