Jimmy Kimmel: ABC insiders reveal alarming reason behind cancellation
New York, New York - Insiders at ABC revealed that while executives initially supported Jimmy Kimmel after his comments on far-right influencer Charlie Kirk, they ultimately halted his TV show out of fear of the Trump administration.
A pair of insiders who spoke with Rolling Stone Magazine in the hours after Kimmel's suspension revealed that senior executives at ABC decided to have him removed because they were "pissing themselves."
The executives – from both ABC and its parent company Disney – held damage control meetings after Kimmel made comments about the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk that some took offense to.
As part of a monologue condemning political point-scoring by prominent MAGA politicians, Kimmel appeared to suggest on Monday that MAGA Republicans were to blame for Kirk's murder.
The comedy bit was immediately attacked by President Donald Trump's base, who condemned him for seemingly blaming them for last week's shocking act of political violence.
According to the insiders, executives switched from supporting Kimmel and agreeing that he "had not actually said anything over the line" when Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to withdraw ABC's broadcasting license.
FCC head reportedly threatened ABC
"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr said on far-right YouTuber Benny Johnson's show on Monday.
"These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
After Carr's threats, ABC affiliate Nexstar decided to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live!, citing the comedian's "offensive and insensitive" comments as the main reason behind the show's indefinite suspension.
Following Kimmel's cancellation, President Donald Trump took a victory lap, congratulating ABC for "finally having the courage to do what had to be done."
Cover photo: AFP/Bryan Steffy/Getty Images