Mahmoud Khalil dictates letter to Columbia from ICE detention: "History will redeem us"

Mahmoud Khalil speaks to members of the media about the Revolt for Rafah encampment at Columbia University in New York City on June 1, 2024. © REUTERS

"Since my abduction on March 8, the intimidation and kidnapping of international students who stand for Palestine has only accelerated," Khalil said in a new letter published in the Columbia Spectator.

The message, dictated over the phone and verified by Khalil's attorney, was addressed to "Columbia – an institution that laid the groundwork for my abduction – and to its student body, who must not abdicate their responsibility to resist repression."

Khalil, a green card holder and prominent member of Columbia University's Palestine liberation movement, was transferred to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center after his sudden arrest last month. He was taken away from his wife, who at the time was eight months pregnant with their first child.

"The logic used by the federal government to target myself and my peers is a direct extension of Columbia’s repression playbook concerning Palestine," Khalil charged. "In the 18 months since the genocidal campaign in Gaza began, Columbia has not only refused to acknowledge the lives of Palestinians sacrificed for Zionist settler colonialism, but it has actively reproduced the language used to justify this killing."

The Columbia graduate went on to slam students and faculty who "run doxxing platforms, submit our names to websites and groups like Canary Mission and Betar, and turn our lives into targets." He also noted that some students served in the Israeli military during school breaks "only to return to campus and claim victimhood in the classroom."

"If I am deprived of my child in the first moments of his life, the people responsible will have been, among others, these students," Khalil insisted.