Tim Walz vows to sue Trump over "stupid, buffoonish" federal spending freeze
St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared harsh criticism of President Donald Trump's move to pause federal loans and grants to combat "woke" policies.
Earlier this week, Trump's Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to "temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance" while they conduct a review to make sure spending aligns with the president's "anti-woke" agenda.
In a press release shared on Tuesday, Walz claimed Trump "shut off funding for law enforcement, farmers, schools, veterans, and health care," a move he described as unconstitutional and vowed to reverse.
"We will see President Trump in court," he added.
During a press conference at a local YMCA that same day, Walz further criticized the president's move.
"This is not bold. It's not leadership. It's stupid, buffoonish, childish is exactly what they did," Walz stated.
Tim Walz returns to the public eye
Last year, Walz ran alongside Democratic nominee Kamala Harris against Trump in the presidential race, though the two ultimately lost to the Republican in November.
The former VP candidate has since returned to his role as Minnesota governor and has remained relatively quiet since the election loss until recently.
On Tuesday, Walz sat down for an interview with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, in which he described the election loss as "pure hell" and admitted the left is feeling "fatigue" over Trump, but urged supporters to continue to "speak up."
Walz also argued that Trump's top advisor Elon Musk definitely gave a Nazi salute during the inauguration, but insisted it was a distraction that supporters should not "take the bait on."
