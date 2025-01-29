Tim Walz vows to sue Trump over "stupid, buffoonish" federal spending freeze

St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared harsh criticism of President Donald Trump 's move to pause federal loans and grants to combat "woke" policies.

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently criticized President Donald Trump for ordering a pause on federal grants and loans. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, Trump's Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to "temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance" while they conduct a review to make sure spending aligns with the president's "anti-woke" agenda.

In a press release shared on Tuesday, Walz claimed Trump "shut off funding for law enforcement, farmers, schools, veterans, and health care," a move he described as unconstitutional and vowed to reverse.

"We will see President Trump in court," he added.

During a press conference at a local YMCA that same day, Walz further criticized the president's move.

"This is not bold. It's not leadership. It's stupid, buffoonish, childish is exactly what they did," Walz stated.