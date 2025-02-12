Top USAID official fired after criticizing Trump administration's brutal cuts

Washington DC - USAID Inspector General Paul Martin was fired by email a day after criticized the Trump administration's decision to freeze foreign aid and cut staffing.

A top USAID official has been fired after criticizing the Trump administration for mass layoffs and foreign aid threats. © Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images & AFP/Jim Watson

Martin's termination came a day after his office sounded the alarm on the impact that President Donald Trump's new administration will have on staffing and the provision of foreign assistance by USAID.

Nearly all USAID employees are facing layoffs, amid plans to fold the agency into the State Department.

According to the Inspector General's report, cuts to staffing and uncertainty around the US' provision of foreign aid has, "degraded USAID’s ability to distribute and safeguard taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance."

Per CNN, Martin was "terminated, effective immediately" from his position via email the day after the report was released by his office. His dismissal is yet another in a series of high-profile purges implemented by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk yesterday claimed that brutal cuts to agencies like USAID were supposedly necessary if Washington wants to avoid going "bankrupt." He has also taken aim at other areas of the Federal government, including the Department of Education.