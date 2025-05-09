Trump abruptly axes librarian of Congress deemed "woke" by conservative lobby

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has fired the country's top librarian, a senator said, cutting short the term of the only woman and first African American to take on the role.

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich shared an email late Thursday that he said Carla Hayden had received informing her of her termination from the role of librarian of Congress "effective immediately."

"Over the course of her tenure, Dr. Hayden brought the Library of Congress to the people, with initiatives that reached into rural communities and made the library accessible to all Americans, in person and online," Heinrich said.

"While President Trump wants to ban books and tell Americans what to read – or not to read at all – Dr. Hayden has devoted her career to making reading and the pursuit of knowledge available to everyone."

Hayden was nominated to manage the world's largest library in 2016 but has been criticized by conservatives, including members of the American Accountability Foundation lobby group, which has accused her of seeking to "indoctrinate America's children with radical sexual ideologies."

"Carla Hayden is woke, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-ing kids," the group posted on social media hours ahead of the librarian's firing. "It's time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!"

Hayden's 10-year term was set to expire next year.

The Library of Congress provides research and information for the legislative process as well as manages a vast collection of books, films, audio recordings, and other materials.