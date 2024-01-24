Libs of TikTok creator set to advise on book bans in Oklahoma's public school libraries

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters has appointed one of social media's most extreme far-right activists to a committee that advises which books should be allowed in public school libraries.

Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters named Chaya Raichik, creator of the Libs of TikTok social media accounts, to the education department's Library Media Advisory Committee. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

Chaya Raichik – of Libs of TikTok infamy – will be part of the state education department's Library Media Advisory Committee, which is tasked with trawling public school libraries for books that contain "pornographic or sexualized content" and banning them, according to The Oklahoman.

Walters proudly made the announcement on X, saying that "no one has done more to expose what the radical left is all about than" Raichik.

"Her's [sic] is a powerful voice to protect Oklahoma kids from porn in schools and woke indoctrination," he added.

A former real estate agent, Raichik made her name railing against LGBTQ+ people and anything to the left of the Proud Boys, the white supremacist group that has regularly targeted drag shows or other events highlighted by the Libs of TikTok social media accounts.

Publicizing information about individuals, events, or institutions – often alongside misleading or outright false claims – has been Raichik's modus operandi since 2021, a tactic that has led to her victims receiving death threats and even being attacked.

Transgender youth in particular have suffered some of the worst consequences of her campaign, with health clinics and support groups in multiple states dealing with horrific harassment.

That Walters should choose to bring someone like Raichic into the fold of Oklahoma's education system comes as no surprise.