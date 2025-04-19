Trump accused of peddling photoshopped image of Abrego Garcia's supposed hand tattoos

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been accused of using doctored pictures of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's hands to prove that the wrongfully deported man is a member of the MS-13 gang.

Trump held up a picture of Abrego Garcia's hand tattoos, but it seems that the inking wasn't there in recent social media posts. © Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump held up a black-and-white image at the Oval Office on Friday, showing what he claimed was Abrego Garcia's left hand with "MS13" inked in single digits just under the top knuckles.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States," Trump said on Truth Social alongside a snap of him holding up the photograph. "Because he is such 'a fine and innocent person.'"

"They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc.," he added.

But social media sleuths were quick to point out that the photo looked like a bad photoshop job, based on discrepancies in the lighting and pixelated appearance of the letters, as well as their alignment.

Others have pointed to videos of Abrego Garcia posted by his wife to TikTok which show him without the MS-13 tattoo on his knuckles.

"Hey old man," said former Minnesota state senator Linda Higgins on X, "Have someone teach you about Photoshop. This is an excellent example of altering a photo, in this case to make your illegal actions look good."