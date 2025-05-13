Trump accused of waging "war on science" as drastic cuts to cancer research are revealed

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration slashed cancer research funding by 31% in the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a Senate report released Tuesday that accuses the White House of waging a "war on science ."

The analysis, commissioned by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, found that as of April, at least $13.5 billion in health funding had been terminated, including 1,660 grants, while thousands of scientific staff were fired.

Among the hardest hit was the National Cancer Institute, which lost $2.7 billion from January to March compared to 2024, driving inflation-adjusted grant funding to its lowest level in over a decade.

"Since January, Trump has launched an unprecedented, illegal and outrageous attack on science and scientists," said Sanders, the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

"Trump is not only denying scientific truth but actively seeking to undermine it."

Based on interviews with dozens of federal scientists and health workers, the report paints a picture of chaos across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 175 public health datasets were deleted, leaving doctors "without vetted guidance on how to treat patients," one physician said.

A 43-year-old colorectal cancer patient, already treated with surgery, radiation, and 48 rounds of chemotherapy, said her participation in a T-cell therapy trial at the NIH was delayed due to staff shortages.

"The reality is that by reducing money and staff, the NIH will not be able to produce my treatment – and it might cost me my life," she told Senate staff.