Robert F. Kennedy Jr. forced to reinstate HHS jobs and programs he cut by mistake

Washington DC - Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently forced to reinstate a handful of programs that shouldn't have been removed as part of cuts he ordered.

In a recent interview, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed his department would be reinstating jobs and programs he cut by mistake. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a recent interview with ABC News, Kennedy explained that he has been working with President Donald Trump on "streamlining" the agency, but mistakes were made.

"In the course of that, there were a number of instances where studies that should not have been cut were cut... personnel that should not have been cut were cut," Kennedy said.

"We're reinstating them, and that was always the plan," he added.

His remarks came after the department laid off around 10,000 of its employees and dismantled several agencies they intended to condense into one.

Kennedy claimed a Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) program that monitors lead exposure levels among children would be reinstated, but refused to give details on others.

He went on to explain that the cuts were not the ones pushed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump's made-up agency run by Elon Musk.

"The part of that, DOGE – we talked about this from the beginning – is we're going to do 80% cuts but 20% of those are going to have to be reinstalled because we'll make mistakes," Kennedy said.

"President Trump has said is that if we make mistakes, we're going to admit it, and we're going to remedy it, and that's one of the mistakes," he added.