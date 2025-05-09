Measles roars back in the US as deadly outbreak reaches new level

Washington DC - The US' measles outbreak has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases with three deaths so far, state and local data showed Friday, marking a stark resurgence of a vaccine-preventable disease that the nation once declared eliminated.

The US' measles outbreak has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases with three deaths so far, state and local data showed Friday. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The surge comes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to undermine confidence in the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine – a highly effective shot he has falsely claimed is dangerous and contains fetal debris.

An AFP tally showed there have been at least 1,012 cases since the start of the year, with Texas accounting for more than 70%.

A vaccine-skeptical Mennonite Christian community straddling the Texas–New Mexico border has been hit particularly hard.

A federal database maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lagged behind state and county reporting, as the globally renowned health agency faces deep workforce and budget cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

North Dakota is the latest state to report an outbreak, with nine cases so far. Around 180 school students have been forced to quarantine at home, according to the North Dakota Monitor.

"This is a virus that's the most contagious infectious disease of mankind, and it's now spreading like wildfire," Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told AFP.

He warned the true case count could be far higher, as people shy away from seeking medical attention. "Those three deaths equal the total number of deaths from measles in the last 25 years in this country."

The fatalities so far include two young girls in Texas and an adult in New Mexico, all unvaccinated – making it the deadliest US measles outbreak in decades.

It is also the highest number of cases since 2019, when outbreaks in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey resulted in 1,274 infections but no deaths.