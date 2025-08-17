Trump admin. halts "medical-humanitarian" visas for Gaza children after Laura Loomer tantrum

President Donald Trump's administration halted a program providing medical visas for Gaza children after Laura Loomer (pictured) expressed outrage on social media. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

In an X post shared on Saturday, the Department of State announced, "All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days."

The announcement appears to be in response to pressure from Laura Loomer, a close MAGA ally of Trump's, who recently shared a series of X posts with videos showing wounded Palestinian children with their families arriving in the US to get medical care.

Loomer, who claimed the videos were exclusive after taking them from other sources, described the families as "Islamic invaders from an Islamic terror hot zone," and argued that the children "are not that sick if they can sit on a plane for 22 hours."

She also took aim at HEAL Palestine, an Ohio-based humanitarian group that has been providing such help, which she said was "mass importing Gazans" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

Following the State Department's decision to halt the visas, Loomer shared a post calling it "fantastic news," suggesting all Gazans should be banned from the US, and argued that "the US is not the world's hospital!"